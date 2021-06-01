Ricky “Richard” A. Lertzman, 64, of Moreland Hills, passed away April 18, 2021.
Rick was born April 23, 1956, in Cleveland. He graduated from Beachwood High School and attended John Carroll University. He also attended Case Western Reserve University and the University of Southern California. With a masters degree, Rick was an author, film historian, podcast personality and the founder of The Life and Times of Hollywood website. He also worked in the Lertzman family business and helped to bring casino gambling to Ohio. He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Rick is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Anderson) Lindsey; step-sons, Jason (Sonja) and Aaron McGarvey; step-daughter, Emily Lindsey; grandchildren, Andrew and Alyssa McGarvey; and sister, Vicki (Craig) Parker of Akron. He was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Joyce Lertzman; and sons, Matthew and Thomas Lertzman; and wives, Diana McCarvey Lertzman and Sandra Lertzman.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 6 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 26200 Aurora Road in Bedford. Family will attend a private luncheon after the service.