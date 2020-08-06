Dorothy Lessam (nee Kropman), 95, of Deerfield, Ill., passed away Aug. 3, 2020.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 15, 1924 in Manchester, England. She met her future husband Sam (z”l), at the Jewish Community Center of Manchester, where they conducted regular dances for Jewish American GI’s to show their appreciation. Sam was from Cleveland, but stationed in Manchester during the height of World War II. They married in Manchester, and their first daughter, Ruth (z”l) was born there. Dorothy came to Cleveland with Ruth in 1946 to reunite with Sam. Their second daughter, Micki, was born in Cleveland. She worked for the Cleveland Jewish Children’s Bureau from 1963 to 1971. In 2013, Dorothy moved to greater Chicago to spend time with her immediate family. She was a long time member of Temple Emanu El and was active in their sisterhood. She also belonged to the World War II War Brides Association, Cleveland Jewish Children’s Bureau Auxiliary and Beth Tikvah Congregation Sisterhood in Chicago. Her garden was her pride and joy. She was a voracious reader and avid mahjong player.
Throughout her life, Dorothy personified a strength of character and will. She led a life of honor and will be sadly missed.
Dorothy was the daughter of Samuel and Ella Kropman (both deceased); loving wife for 46 years to Samuel Lessam (deceased); devoted mother of Ruth Lessam (deceased) and Micki (Ron) Coppel of Schaumburg, Ill.; adoring grandmother of Zach and KC Coppel; dear sister of Peter Kropman (deceased); beloved aunt of Barbara Kogan, Toby Joseph, Helen Mirrlees (deceased) and Julian Kropman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions may be made to Clearbrook (for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities), 1835 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005.