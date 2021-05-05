Michelle G. Letsky (nee Stechler) beloved wife of Richard S. Letsky, Loving mother of Jonathan (Sarah) Letsky. Devoted grandmother of Isabella, Jessica and the late Lilly. Dear sister of the late Robert L. (Betsy, deceased) Stechler and the cherished daughter of Sandra and the late Sigmund Stechler.
Private family services will be held May 7 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the Taussig Cancer Center for research and treatment of Multiple Myeloma, 9500 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44195.
Friends may view the service beginning May 8 on YouTube (enter Michelle G. Letsky Funeral Service).