Michelle G. Letsky (nee Stechler), 67, of Lyndhurst, passed away May 4, 2021.
Born Jan. 6, 1954, in Cleveland, Michelle graduated from Beachwood High School, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University and a Master of Social Sciences degree from Case Western Reserve University.
She began her career as a social worker at United Services for the Handicapped, then landed a job as the only social worker for the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District. After taking several years to fulfill her greatest role as a stay at home mom, she followed her passion for working with young children as a preschool teacher for many years at the JCC and then at The Music Settlement. She was loved by all of her students and remembered by many students/families decades later for her positive impact on their lives.
Michelle volunteered for many years with the American Cancer Society and The Gathering Place. She loved reading and bird watching but her favorite times were spent with her family. She belonged to multiple knitting clubs and learned how to create hats, gloves, afghans, and sweaters for her loved ones. Among her favorite activities were camping, attending the Broadway Musical series, and traveling to Disney World. When she became a grandmother, her most treasured moments were preparing memorable activities for Isabella and Jessica including games, baking and art projects.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Sandra Stechler; husband of 42 years, Richard Letsky; son, Jonathan (Sarah) Letsky of Beachwood; grandchildren, Isabella and Jessica Letsky; brothers-in-law, Mark Letsky and Steve Letsky; and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Sigmund Stechler; brother, Robert (Betsy) Stechler; granddaughter, Lilly Letsky; in-laws, Betty Jane and Noah Letsky; and sister-in-law, Nancy Letsky.
Private services were held May 7. No visitation due to the pandemic.
Contributions can be made to the Taussig Cancer Center – Multiple Myeloma, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44195.