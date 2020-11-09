Ronna Leubitz (nee Delson), devoted mother of Kayla Leubitz; dear sister of Dr. Eric (Inés Hempel) Delson of Belgium; loving aunt of Hannah and Léa Delson; dear niece of Stanley (Linda) Green of Estero, Fla., and Polly Fine of Beachwood; cherished daughter of the late Jerome and Sheila Delson.
Private services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
To honor Ronna’s memory, the family wishes you to consider a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.