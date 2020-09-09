Allen Levey, 86, of Mayfield Heights, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.
Born in Cleveland to Marion and Allen Levey on June 4, 1934, Allen graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Miami University in Oxford. He worked as a plumber, and then worked as a pipefitter at Ford Motor Company in Walton Hills until he retired in 2002.
Allen enjoyed playing chess and was on the chess team in high school and college. He enjoyed bird watching and walking in the Cleveland Metroparks. He watched all the Cleveland sport teams on television. Allen also enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises. He collected hats representing and the things he enjoyed: travels, sport teams and his grandchildren’s colleges. He was always wearing one.
He was a quiet man with a good since of humor. Before retiring, Allen enjoyed going to Florida during winter break with the children. When he retired, he spent a few months in Florida every year and looked forward to having the children and grandchildren visit. He always liked to spend time talking to his family, friends and neighbors.
Allen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Myrna; children, David Levey of Solon and Linda Tisch of Solon; grandchildren, Brendan, Ethan, Addison and Justin Tisch, Amy Levey (fiance, Richard Ringel) and Kelly Davis; great-grandchildren, Connor and Jackson Davis; daughter-in-law, Beth Levey; son-in-law, Robert Tisch; and sister, JoAnn Lichtman of Chicago. He was predeceased by his parents, Marion and Allen.
Funeral services were held Aug. 25 at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.
Donations in loving memory of Allen Levey can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or a charity of your choice.