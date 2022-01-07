Harold “Hal” Levey, age 77, of Beachwood, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, after a brief illness. Hal was born Feb. 27, 1944.
He grew up in Cleveland before attending college at Miami University and receiving his Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University. When he returned to Cleveland with his law degree, Hal became a local celebrity with television commercials promoting his private practice.
In his semi-retirement, Hal continued to find fame as a favorite customer at local restaurants, where the kitchens knew his order and the waitstaff knew his family.
Hal demonstrated a ceaseless devotion to his family throughout his life, especially to his beloved wife, Janet Levey (nee Rothman); his children, Harlan Levey (fiance, Wing Lam “Winnie” Kwok) of Brussels, Belgium, Barry Levey of New York City and Sara (Brett) Piccus of Mayfield Heights; his sister Iris Levey (deceased); and his cousins, Paula Friedman and Sondra Glickman (deceased).
With them he shared his steadfast love of music, travel and large holiday gatherings, and his fickle love of the Cleveland Browns. He never missed a soccer game, softball match or theatrical performance by his kids, and he always got his wife to the library in time to be among the first to check out the latest mystery novel. He will be missed by anyone who ever shared a Thanksgiving or Passover at his table.
Funeral services for Harold will be held at noon Jan. 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
If you are unable to attend you can view this service online at noon Jan. 11, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641513131158009.
Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Shiva details to be determined.
Contributions in Hal’s memory are suggested to the Helen and Ralph Levey Senior Literary Prize Fund c/o Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Levey family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.