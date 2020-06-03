Carol Jean Levin (née Seltzer) 90, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack M. Levin.
Carol was born in Cleveland on June 24, 1929, to Lillian (née Koch) and William Seltzer. She was an incredibly loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Loving mother of Dennis Levin (Barbara), Richard Levin (Karen) and Susan Fineberg. Cherished grandmother of Allison (David) Levin, Stephanie Levin, Sam (Sarah) Levin, Joe (Jennifer) Levin, Katie (Kevin) Malone, Jordan Fineberg and Jamie Fineberg. Great-grandmother of Evelyn and Max Levin and Benjamin Malone.
Carol is also survived by her sister Lois Weiner and brother Morton (Buddy) Seltzer and was the sister of the late Rosemary Zamansky.
Carol was a 64-year resident of Beachwood, a part-time resident of Hallandale, Fla., and most recently Grosse Pointe, Mich. She enjoyed boating, dancing, traveling the country by motor home, painting and drawing – but her family and friends were most important to her. She was adored and will be missed by many.
Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Patient Support Services.
Arrangements by The Dorfman Chapel.