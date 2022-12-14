Clare Levin, 93, of Beachwood, formerly of Erie, Pa., Chautauqua, N.Y., and Sarasota, Fla., on Dec. 12, 2022.
Clare was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Erie, a daughter of the late Morris P. and Luba Levine Radov. As she would have said, she was 23 years old.
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in social work from the University of Oklahoma. She had been an insurance agent and had also been in the retail business. Mrs. Levin was a partner with her husband, Mace, in Mace Electronics and later was a founder and partner with her sister, Mitzi, in the Compleat Kitchen at the Millcreek Mall.
Mrs. Levin served as an officer of Hadassah and the Erie YWCA. She also chaired and later served on The Sarasota Memorial Hospital Visitation Committee and served for more than ten years as a volunteer with the Sarasota Meals on Wheels and the Guardian Ad Litem.
Mrs. Levin was a member of Temple Beth Israel in Sarasota, Temple Anshe Hesed in Erie and the Hebrew Congregation in Chautauqua. Upon moving to Sarasota, she and her husband conducted Sabbath services in assisted living and nursing homes there.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mace H. Levin in December 2008, and her son, Barry Levin in April of 2007. Survivors include her children: son, Joel Levin and his wife, Mary Jane of Boynton Beach, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Janel of Erie; son, Artie Levin of Erie; and son, Adam Levin and his wife Nancy of Beachwood; and six grandchildren: Reid, Jennifer, Rebecca, Zachary, Rachel and Ava, and one great-granddaughter, Zariah.
Friends are invited to a funeral service at noon Dec. 15 at Temple Anshe Hesed, 540 Old Zuck Road in Erie, with calling hours from 11 a.m. to noon with Rabbi Rob Morais officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Shiva will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, 26811 Fairmount Ave. in Beachwood, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 18 at the Four Seasons Apartments, 26600 George Zeiger Drive in Beachwood in the Building 3 event space.
Memorials can be made out to the Barry Levin Fund at the Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122, or to the charity of one’s choice.