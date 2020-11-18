Stu Levin was born June 15, 1933, in Cleveland, and passed away Nov. 14, 2020.
He was directly involved for many years in Cleveland’s entertainment scene with such places as the Cleveland Play House, Musicarnival, WJW-TV and WEWS-TV, to name a few. He had his own TV Show called “Old Movies, the Golden Era”, and was the entertainment editor for “Afternoon Exchange” on Channel 5. He was also on the radio on WCLV as a film critic. Stu later had a stint on “Entertainment Tonight” and had the often unrecognized distinction of being its first film critic.
Mr. Levin resided in Los Angeles and appeared frequently as both a stage and a television actor. He also taught film study and voice-over courses at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in Hollywood.
He is survived by his wife, Carrol, and his children, Marc and Deborah Resnik.