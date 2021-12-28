Dr. Trevor Zeave Levin, 63, of Cleveland Heights, passed away Dec. 25, 2021.
Mrs. Barbara, Elisha and Yehuda Levin are sitting shiva for their husband and father until Dec. 31 at 3549 Berkeley Road.
Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to noon, 1:30 to 6 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31. Shacharis will be at 7:30 a.m., with mincha/maariv at 4:45 p.m., and a 1 p.m. mincha on Dec. 31.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals, 26801 Miles Road, Cleveland, OH 44118; 216-340-1400; (clevelandjewishfunerals.com).