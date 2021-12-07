Kenneth Alan Levine peacefully passed away on the morning of Dec. 6, 2021, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve from Pancreatic Cancer.
Dearly beloved husband of Sherilyn Levine who is heartbroken to have lost her soulmate of 53 years; devoted father of David Levine and Marni (Michael) Conte; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Jordan and Hannah; dear brother of Sandi Matheson. Ken spent a brief time as a mechanical engineer for General Electric, with the majority of his career spent in the floor covering industry. In his over 40 years in flooring, he worked at Armstrong World Industries as a Teacher specializing in asbestos removal and at Marshall Carpet and Tile as the general manager.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Masks required. A video stream of the service will also be available via the following link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1638913785152503.
No visitation due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Levine family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.