Levine Lenore

Lenore Levine (nee Tracht), age 97, of Beachwood, Ohio was born Nov. 15, 1924 and passed away on June 23.
Beloved wife of Dr. Bennett Levine (deceased); devoted mother of Barbara (David Green) Levine of Lexington, Mass.; Janice (Brian Igoe, deceased) Levine Igoe of Boston; and Dr. Frederick (Dr. Janine Martyn) Levine of Moreland Hills; loving grandmother of Brennan and Sarah Igoe, Hannah, Bennett, Sydney and Iris Levine, Jesse Green, Theresa (Jesse) Ruggiero and Elizabeth (Huy) Huynh; dear sister of Naomi Mesch and Joseph Tracht (both deceased).
Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road, Solon at 3 p.m. June 24.
Following the funeral services, the family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Igoe Residence, 522 Woodland Court, Chagrin Falls.
Contributions in memory of Lenore are suggested to The Cleveland Institute of Music (cim.edu), World Central Kitchen Ukraine (wck.org) or Access Uganda (accessuganda.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Levine family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (216) 932-7900.
