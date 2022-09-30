Levine, Lesley

Lesley Ann Levine (nee Berkovitz), peacefully passed away Sept. 30, 2022.
Lesley is the devoted and cherished mother of Marla Levine, Todd Levine and Tracy (Josh) Juran of Cincinnati; she is the adoring grandmother of Lev Juran; dearest sister of Amy Berkovitz and David (Joanne) Berkovitz; dear aunt of the late Aaron Berkovitz, Jordan and Ethan Berkovitz. She is preceded in death by her former husband Robert Levine.
Services will be held 12 p.m. Oct. 2, 2022 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the residence of Marla Levine at 1867 Edenhall Drive in Lyndhurst. Immediately following interment to 7 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Contributions are suggested to Jewish Fertility Foundation or the Jeremy and Hallie Stein Memorial Fund C/O Huntington National Bank 33175 Aurora Road Solon, OH 44139.
To view this service via livestream go to BKBMC.com, open obituaries, open Lesley Ann Levine, scan down to Join Livestream and click join livestream.
