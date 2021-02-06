Lester “Les” Levine, born Nov. 12, 1946, passed away Feb. 3, 2021.
Beloved husband of Allison (nee Skully). Loving father of Jeremy (Melissa) Levine, Jamie (Elan) Levine Daniel, Adam Mesnick and Mara (Victor) Bendersky. Devoted grandfather of Noah, Vida, Mayla, Leia and Mallory. Dear brother of Stu (Leslee) and Bill (Nancy) Levine.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends may view service on live stream by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, go to Les Levine obituary, click on his obituary, scroll down and select “join.”
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence. But, there will be Zoom shiva hours from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 at bit.ly/3cOh6Of. The meeting ID is 892 1063 3970, and passcode is 871248.
Friends who wish may contribute to InMotion or Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.