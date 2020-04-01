Lillian Levine (nee Burk), born Nov. 27, 1923, passed away March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Nathan (Ricki) Levine, Jerry (Michelle) Levine and Michael (Cheryl) Levine. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Brian) Stein, Brian (Anne) Levine, Marc (Monica) Levine, Debra (Michael) Berry, Lauren (Vishal) Ooka and Ryan Levine. Great-grandmother of seven. Devoted sister of Ruth Nathison (deceased), Nathan Burk (deceased) and Minnie Burk (deceased).
Private family services were held. Family requests no visitation at this time.
Contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.