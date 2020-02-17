Pearl Shiovitz LeVine, born Oct. 18, 1916, in Detroit, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 13, 2020, at the age of 103.
Pearl was predeceased by her parents Bella and Max Shiovitz, her 11 siblings and her husband Carl, whom she met while visiting his brother in the hospital. They were married for nearly 66 years and raised their five children in Silver Spring, Md. When asked what invention had the greatest impact on her life, she responded swiftly and strongly that it was the modern washing machine.
At the center of Pearl’s life was her love of family. She was famous among her family for her cookies, for her hand-crocheted afghans and other items given to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and for sending greeting cards to each of her relatives for any happy occasion. Her greatest talent was making each family member feel special and loved.
Outside of her family, Pearl volunteered for ORT and was corresponding secretary of her chapter for many years, perhaps partially due to her beautiful handwriting. She also crocheted layette baby blankets for unwed mothers, donating over 2500 handmade blankets up until she stopped crocheting around age 100.
She will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of her extended family; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and children David (Jan Bloom) LeVine of Silver Spring, Md., Don (Lana) LeVine of Strasburg, Va., Dr. Mark (Berinthia) LeVine of Shaker Heights, Barbara (Stephen) Saperstone of Alexandria, Va., and Lissa (Alan) Friedman of Silver Spring, Md. Devoted grandchildren include Eliana (Josh Polster) LeVine, Cyrena (Chip) Davis and Reuben LeVine. Adored great-grandchildren include Rylan, Lia and Gideon Polster and Madalynn, Carlie and Maisie Davis.
Funeral services will be held in Silver Spring. The family will sit shiva from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 through Feb. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 21 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the home of Mark and Berinthia LeVine, 20942 S. Woodland Road in Shaker Heights. Daily minyan will be at 7 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to ORT or to the Mark and Berinthia LeVine and Family Kabbalat Shabbat Fund at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School.