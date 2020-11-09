Phyllis Claire Levine (nee Engleman), beloved wife of the late Allan L. Levine. Loving mother of Kenneth (Leslie) Levine and the late Nancy Ellen (Bernard) Friedman and Richard Levine. Devoted grandmother of Ryan Levine (Arica Jacobson, fiancée), Stephen (Michelle) Levine, Lana Friedman and Suzanne Friedman. Dear sister of Diane (Burt) Epstein. Dear sister-in-law of Harriett and the late Herbert Levine.
Private family graveside services will be held Nov. 10 at Mayfield Cemetery. Shiva information to be announced. Friends who wish may contribute to the Richard Levine Memorial Fund c/o The Tempe-Tifereth Israel, National Council of Jewish Women/ Cleveland Chapter or the Gathering Place.
To view service starting Nov. 11, go to youtube.com and enter "Phyllis Levine Funeral Service November 10, 2020."