Rae Levine (nee Greenberg), beloved wife of the late David L. Levine. Loving daughter of Fanny and Julius Greenberg. Sister to Edward (Izzy) Greenberg, Dena Kirschenbaum, Joe Greenberg and Helene Cohen, all predeceased. Devoted mother of Gary (Jessica), Alan (Holly), Carol Levine of Charleston, S.C. Cherished grandmother to Zak, Ben, Mindy, Sara, Allison and Katie. Dearest great-grandmother to many.
Rae was an avid golfer at the former Hawthorne Valley Country Club for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing mahjong with her dear friends. Rae worked in her early years as a switchboard operator and volunteered for many years at the former Mt. Sinai Hospital. She was an active volunteer at Hadassah.
She was active member of the former Temple on the Heights, now B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, performing in numerous live musicals at the temple.
Services for family only will be held at 10 a.m. March 1 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. March 1 only at 145 Orange Tree Drive in Orange.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or The American Cancer Society.
