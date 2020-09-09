Sydell (nee Belsky) Levine, beloved and adored wife of late Charles; caring and loving mother to Ann (Scott) and late Robin (late Michael); cherished grandmother of Jensen and Noah – all lights of her life; a dedicated daughter to the late Yetta and late Dave; a loyal daughter-in-law to the late Sadie and late Jack; a devoted sister to the to the late Irwin (late Edith); a considerate sister-in-law to the late Irwin (Francine); a dear aunt to the late Lori, Karen and Susan; a loyal cousin to late Rita, Selma (the late Richard), Ann and Nahman; and a dear dedicated friend.
Her family is very grateful for the dedication of her physicians, friends and caregivers. A graveside funeral service will be held at the Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity that touches your heart would be appreciated.