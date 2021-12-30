We are sad to announce that on Dec. 16, 2021, at the age of 71, Alan Herschel Levitt (of Houston), born in Cleveland, passed away.
He was predeceased by his parents, Micka Levitt and Morris Levitt; and his brother, Stan Levitt. He is survived by his son, Zack Levitt; his nephew, Danny (Cyndi) Levitt; his niece, Debbie (John) Kish; his sister-in-law, Barbara Levitt; his best friend, Dr. Mike Bayer; and also Mollie Oshman.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Memorial Park Golf Center (1001 E. Memorial Loop Drive, Houston, TX 77007).
Donations may be made to Rescuing Angels or the charity of choice.