Dorothy Levitt (nee Kahn) passed away quietly at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Warren S. Levitt. Loving mother of Nancy Mills, Andrew Levitt (Robyn) and Charles Levitt (deceased). Loving grandmother of Lee Mills (Shannon), Molly Levitt, and Sadie Levitt and great grandmother to Rylan and Caden. Dear sister of Dr. Arnold Kahn and Rosalyn Sukenik (deceased). Dear friend of Theodore Jones (deceased).
Dorothy (Dottie) was always grateful for her wonderful family and friends. She participated in and enjoyed many civic and charitable events.
Dottie has chosen to donate her body to the Case Western Reserve University Department of Anatomy for important medical research. We shall honor her positive and strong request that there be no funeral or memorial service.