Howard Benjamin Levy, 88, of Jensen Beach, Fla., passed away Sept. 25, 2021. He was born Feb. 16, 1933, in Cleveland and was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. As a graduate from Ohio Northern University, he spent the next over 40 years as a pharmacist in Cleveland. He enjoyed traveling and boating with his family and friends.
He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Rochelle (nee Lewis) and his children, Sharon Bober (Tim), David (Sherry), Donna (Zvonko) and Scott. Known as Papa to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, he will be missed.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hillcrest Memorial Park (the mausoleum), 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at 2672 Edgewood Road in Beachwood.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.