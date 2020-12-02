Jack K. Levy, beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Gorin). Loving father of Keith (Amy) Levy and Audrey (Adam) Cronig. Devoted grandfather of Halli (Andrew) Goddard, Reed (Krista) Levy, Scott Levy, Brent Levy and Aaron Cronig. Adoring great-grandfather of Freddie, Marlee and the late Benjamin. Dear brother of the late Ruth Wallach, Sam, George and Henry Levy. Dear companion of Margaret Friedman.
Private family graveside services will be held Dec. 3 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. Friends who wish to view the service can see it beginning Dec. 4 on YouTube (enter Jack K. Levy Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to Menorah Park Hospice, 27100 Cedar Road in Beachwood, OH 44122.