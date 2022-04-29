Levy, Martha

Martha Berkowitz Levy, beloved wife of the late Samuel M Berkowitz and Abraham Levy; devoted mother to Harvey Berkowitz (deceased) (Barbara Hill) and Stuart and Lora Berkowitz; stepmother of Irv (Joanne Levy) (both deceased); cherished grandmother of Debbi (Neal) Wolf, Sharon (Benny) Bercovicz, Marc (Yvonne) Berkowitz, Scott (Julie) Berkowitz, Jason (Lars) Berkowitz, Steve (Tammy) Levy and Beth Levy; doting great-grandmother of Brittany (Jesse) LeNoir, Jordan (Alexandra) Berkowitz, Ricki (Jeff) Hipwell, Jack and Sam Berkowitz, Justin and Jamie Levy; loving great-great-grandmother of Autumn Hipwell, Monroe LeNoir, Bella Berkowitz; dearest sister of the following deceased: Violet Klein, Jerry Mereny and Alyce Berke.
Marti’s generous heart was evident from a young age, volunteering at Mt Sinai Hospital, as well as running a home for underprivileged children in need of shelter, clothing and food.
Whether experimenting with yoga in the sixties (before it was trendy) or fearlessly traveling the world with her sisters, her spirit of adventure and discovery was undeniable, producing some of the most entertaining stories. Her memory was always impeccable, passing down tales of fellow family members to younger generations with great detail, precision and humor.
She was as much a friend as she was a loving caretaker to her family. Marti would intently listen and lovingly laugh with you, all-the-while making sure you were eating enough bananas and drinking enough orange juice. She lived through the Spanish Flu and the current pandemic, so whether it was the bananas, the orange juice, or perhaps the handfuls of daily vitamins she never forgot, she definitely did something right. Healthy habits aside, her unbreakable spirit and zest for life, combined with her fervent nightly prayers (and a nip of Scotch) brought this world over a century of her love.
While most would celebrate such a long life, with Hungarian roots, Marti never revealed her true age. At some point, she even tricked a doctor into writing her age incorrectly on her legal documents, turning the clock back two years. Talk about someone who transcended the concept of aging, she miraculously went from “39 and holding” to “50 plus” to simply “younger than G_d,” with a wink and a nod along the way.
As members of her family, we were all so blessed to continually witness the impact she had on the people around her. We never tired of hearing about what an amazing, beautiful, kind, loving and funny lady she was. Although she wouldn’t let anyone see her until after she had applied her “war paint” – her beauty ran much deeper than the surface and we’ll all miss her dearly.
The family would also like to acknowledge the following individuals who were very meaningful and dear to Marti: Anne, Cassie, Amy, Laurel and her nurse and friend Lana – all members of the Menorah Park Hospice community. Thank you for providing such care and love to someone who means so much to us.
Private family services were held at Mt. Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19. The family suggests contributions to Menorah Park Hospice or the charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.