Terry Levy left this earth March 17, 2022, after slowly losing her memory to dementia over a number of years. Terry was born in Cleveland, in 1943 to Elsie and Sandy Fischer. She is survived by her sisters, Fern (Robert) Weisberg and Maxine (Lee Polevoi) Fischer.
Terry married her high school sweetheart, Richard Duchon. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Randi (Brian) Plasky and Stephanie Duchon who sadly preceded Terry in death. Terry was also the very proud grandmother of Becca Plasky.
Terry was an amazing older sister who always had the right words to say to make every situation better. As a mother, she fiercely loved her daughters, instilling in them the belief they could do whatever in life needed to be done. During the last years of her life, Terry moved to a healthcare facility near Randi, ensuring that she never had an unfulfilled need. Randi saw to that.
Her life was not without sadness. As a daughter, Terry cared for her aging mother. As a mother, she was caregiver to a daughter who suffered a long illness. As a wife, she buried two husbands, Richard Duchon and Irwin “Butch” Levy.
But what we all remember about Terry is her laugh, her smile, her love of all animals (especially cats), Raisinettes, mandelbreit and wine. She was the very best storyteller and whether it was an errand she ran or a trip she took, when she told you about it, you couldn’t help but wish you had been there. Her ability to connect with people won her a trip to Paris for selling the most Angel perfume in Ohio. It was the trip of a lifetime.
Donations in her memory can be made at Ohio Hospice Loving Care.
No funeral services are scheduled.