Ellis A. Lewin, 88, died March 12, 2021. Holocaust survivor and Korean War veteran (3rd Armored Division). Loving son of Josef and Chana Lewin and loving stepson of Dr. Anna Jokisz Lewin. Beloved husband for 65 years of Joan Lewin (nee Levine); dear brother of Mariam and devoted father of Ricky (Katie) Lewin, Dennis Lewin and Debi Lewin; loving grandfather of Adam (Betsy) Bankhurst and Andrew (Jenna) Bankhurst; and great-grandfather of Liam.
Private services were held March 14 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. The family requests that donations would be greatly appreciated to a charity in lieu of flowers.
For more information on donations, visit bit.ly/3qO5Ipg.