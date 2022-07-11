Betty Fein Lewine (nee Marks), as she was known to friends and family, passed away on July 2, 2022, at the age of 97 (those who knew her know she would say she was in her 98th year).
Loving wife of the late Jesse H. Fein. Loving mother of Barbara (the late Christopher) Colombi and Gigi (Ron Geizer) Fein. Beloved grandmother of Jessica Colombi (Christopher Nance) and Emily Geizer (Owen Dodge) and great-grandmother to Brynn and Cora Dodge. Adored aunt and great aunt to many.
Betty – or Basha as she was known to her immediately family – was born in Cleveland, and was the only one of her six siblings born in the United States after her parents arrived in America having survived the pogroms of Eastern Europe. Betty was particularly close to her mother and three sisters. It was important to her – all of her life – to maintain relationships with her extensive network of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Betty became certified as a Registered Art Therapist in 1977 and worked at the Cleveland Clinic before there was a formal art therapy program. She had a knack for cultivating relationships with her patients, found great joy working with them, and was uniquely able to elicit their creativity. Betty also worked at the Art Therapy Studio, where she continued her meaningful work with senior citizens and those with mental health conditions.
After she retired, Betty (also lovingly referred to as “Bubbie”) loved seeing the world through trips with Elderhostel (now Roads Scholar) and spent lots of time helping to raise her granddaughter. For at least a decade, she met her family and dearest girlfriends for Saturday “Ladies Lunch” where current events, relationships and memories were discussed and laughed about for hours. Betty always loved modern art, finding contentment and exhilaration in the expressive use of color and through various mediums. She also continued to create art, generating an incredible portfolio of drawings and paintings, many of which are framed and hanging on walls of loved ones across the world.
In the last few years of her life, Betty was dogged by health challenges but was determined to stay in touch with loved ones through Facebook and FaceTime. She frequently stated that she “would be lost without my Barbara – and my iPad!” and stayed current by using her device to read The New Yorker magazine, pay attention to the stock market (which she tracked almost to the number), watch couture fashion shows, and learn about painting techniques.
A private graveside service will be held.
A memorial service will be held a time and place to be announced.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Art Therapy Studio, 12200 Fairhill Road Room, C155, Cleveland, OH 44120, or via a special page set up on their website in honor of Betty: Art Therapy Studio.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.