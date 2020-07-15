Dr. Irving M. Lewis, 83, died on June 26, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Flora; father of Halle and Tovah; grandfather of Jack; brother of Shirley Oppenheim and the late Janet Feigenbaum, Paul and Morris.
Irv grew up in Cleveland and Cleveland Heights. He attended Cleveland Heights High School, John Carroll University and the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He worked hard all his life, starting in childhood with a paper route and selling hot dogs at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. In high school, he clerked at a drugstore and was a chauffeur for a doctor. In college and podiatry school he worked overnight shifts at the post office.
In 1960, Irv graduated from podiatry school and went on to help thousands of patients over the next 54 years. He was a faculty member at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and mentored hundreds of students and residents. He served on the surgical staffs of hospitals including Mt. Sinai, Hillcrest, St. Vincent, St. Luke’s, Suburban and South Pointe. He was also on the staff of Montefiore. He was board certified throughout his entire career, and enjoyed learning new treatments and surgical techniques. He said that from the first time he picked up instruments, they felt natural in his hands. He had patients of all ages and backgrounds, including many whose first language was not English.
He had a natural ability to learn and retain languages, and enjoyed having patients teach him phrases from their first language, which he then used to welcome them and make them feel comfortable on subsequent visits. Many of his patients spoke fluent Yiddish, which he did too. He found his practice truly satisfying and never wanted to retire. If you asked him how his day went, he would tell you it was great because he helped people feel better.
Irv grew up Orthodox and his faith was the foundation of his life. He joined B’nai Jeshurun Congregation when he married Flora and was an active member for decades, from teaching Sunday school to serving on the board of trustees to occasionally leading the minyan. At home, seders always included new friends, old friends, and family. The music, led by Flora at the piano, was a highlight. His sukkah every year drew many friends and family. As a way to contribute more to the Jewish community, he became a mohel to bring babies into the covenant, which he did for 20 years.
Irv had boundless intellectual curiosity. He studied Torah and Talmud his entire life. History, religion and languages were among his many interests. He loved to play chess and had fond memories of the few times he won matches against a friend who was the city champion.
A belief in community service motivated Irv to join the Ohio National Guard, where he was a second lieutenant. When he lived in University Heights, he joined the police auxiliary, and in Pepper Pike he was a member of the Civic League. He also served on the boards of Schnurmann House and Family Transitional Housing.
Irv was a generous, empathetic person with a warm heart. He knew the pandemic was taking a toll on the Cleveland community he loved.
To honor his memory, please consider a donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.