Larry E. Leyser of Shaker Hts. Died September 14, 2021 at the age of 71. Larry was born in Cleveland on March 21, 1950.
Larry is the dearly beloved husband of Patricia; devoted father of Mark (Jill) Leyser, Lisa (David) Jochelson, Aaron Leyser and Heidi (Daryl) Abbitoni; cherished grandfather of Stella, Jackson, Nathan, Zachary, Sara and Alyssa; dear brother of Carol (John) Yachanin and Barbara Leyser (deceased); beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Larry ran a manufacturer’s rep firm from 1970-2016. He was a collector of political ephemera and president of the condominium board in Siesta Key, Fla. He was a past scout master of Shaker Heights Troop 662 and was an active mason in University Heights Lodge 738. He enjoyed stamp collecting and Larry was the definition of mensch. He loved connecting with relatives near and far and his greatest love was his family.
Services will be held at Lake View Cemetery, Friday, September 17 at 2 p.m.. (Please meet at Mayfield Gate at 1:45 p.m.). To view the service Saturday, September 18, please go to YouTube and search Larry E Leyser Funeral Service. No Visitation due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.