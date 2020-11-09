Walter E. Leyser, beloved husband of the late Lea (nee Fronstin). Loving father of Rhonda (Roger) Wolfson, Ronald (Emmy) Leyser and Richard (Glo) Leyser. Devoted grandfather of Scott (Ilana) Wolfson, Kimberly (Josh) Cohen, Tess (Justin) Lazerick, Kara (Ryan) Lash and Brittney Leyser. Great-grandfather of Noah, Jacob, Nate, Asher, Avi, Keila, Zachary, Kelsey and Dylan. Dear brother of the late Kurt Leyser.
Private family services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Webcasting of service begins at 12:15 Nov. 11 at bitly.com/largechapel. Masonic services will begin at 12:15.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association's Cleveland Chapter or the American Cancer Society's Cleveland Chapter.
For shiva information, visit bkbmc.com.