Chien-wei Liao, 100, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2022, at his home of 65 years in Beachwood.
Chien was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kam, of 74 years. He is survived by sons, Winston (Carol Hazard) and Wayne (Marty Shultz); seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in China, Chien emigrated to the United States in 1947 with only a rich store of knowledge, chutzpah and perseverance to his name. Kam joined Chien in Detroit where he earned a PhD in chemistry from Wayne University. After son Wayne was born, the three-member family arrived in Cleveland where he was a research and development chemist for Standard Oil (Sohio) and was responsible for over two dozen U.S. and international patents and many technical papers and presentations. He was among the first few citizens to listen to Sputnik’s signals from space while working at the Warrensville laboratory, where he was also the ping pong champion.
Chien and Kam were eager to buy a house in an eastern Cleveland suburb. After the Liaos put down roots in Beachwood, they remained the city’s only Chinese family for years. As a proud resident of Beachwood, Chien would always remind his family and friends about his role in helping the City to obtain the land on which the municipal complex is currently situated. He would point out the various city landmarks to visitors and often remarked countless times on their development and importance.
Remembering their journeys from China to Beachwood, he and Kam were active in the Cleveland Chinese community helping to establish a $3.5 million HUD-funded housing project for low-income residents. Chien also assisted AARP members with their income tax returns. He and Kam also established the first STEM scholarship for Beachwood High School to pursue science and engineering.
Music was also an important part of Chien’s life. He and Kam would often seek out concerts and operas at locations around the world where they traveled, including a memorable performance at La Scala with their sons and younger grandchildren.
Chien was a formidable gardener. He was proud of his blue spruce, Japanese maple, magnolia, and clump birch. In the summer, he and Kam were always able to grow flowers for a perpetual display on the dining room table. They had a viewing party to watch night-blooming Cereus blossoms unfold from 8 p.m. to midnight. The horticulture legacy continues through their sons’ families.
Chien attributed his long life to doing good (“like the Boy Scouts”), staying active (his and Kam’s long walks around the neighborhood and inside Eton Place), and lots of luck (“if it weren’t for Dr, Hughes who hired me at Sohio…”). Like many of his contemporaries of his generation, he surmounted the many challenges and obstacles that he encountered over the 100 years of his life.
In memory of Chien, contributions may be directed to the Cleveland Orchestra or Beachwood School Foundation.
