Evelyn Lichtenberg (nee Silverstein), 86, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021.
Evelyn grew up on East 126th Street near Kinsman Avenue in Cleveland and graduated from John Adams High School. She then graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Music, earning her bachelor’s degree in violin.
Evelyn loved playing her violin and performed in orchestras such as the Suburban Symphony, The old Front Row, Erie Philharmonic and many more. She also played in string quartets with her fellow musicians for weddings and religious holidays and gave violin lessons for many years in her home.
Evelyn married Morton Lichtenberg in 1967 and had two children, Louis and Anna.
In her later years, she went back to college and earned her master’s degree in library science. She worked at the downtown Cleveland Public Library’s Business and Economics department until she retired at age 83.
May her soul be reunited with those of her parents, siblings and ancestors.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following burial until 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Lichtenberg residence, 6485 Woodbury Drive in Solon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Lichtenberg family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.