Joel Allen Lieber, 80, of Orange, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021 in Beachwood.
Joel was born on May 1941, son of Vickie and Murray Lieber. A proud graduate of Bowling Green State University and member of Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity, Joel became the ultimate business professional. He owned Lieber & Associates, a manufacturer’s representative firm serving the home furnishing industry and built a chain of six Aurora Mills Outlet Stores in Cleveland.
He was an avid New York Yankees and Cleveland Browns fan, but his greatest joy was being the devoted and loving grandfather to his beloved grandchildren, Katie and Jacob Wolf.
Joel was predeceased by his mother, Vickie Lieber Adelstein, and his father, Murray Lieber; and his brother, Michael Lieber and brother-in-law, Joe Gemignani. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dori Lieber; daughters, Paula (Richard) Wolf of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Lisa (Chaz) Emigh of Stow; sister, Shelly Lieber of Ashville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Susan Lieber of New York, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Ron (Karen) Sawonik of Bolivia, N.C.; nephews, Michael (Lexie) Sawonik of Hartwell, Ga., Dan (Michele) Sawonik of Greensboro, N.C., and Matt (Randy) Feiler of Sunrise, Fla.; and niece, Rebecca (Dr. Tyler) White of Point Pleasant, N.J.; and grandchildren, Katie Wolf of New York City and Jacob Wolf of Chicago.
There will be a future private family service with no visitation due to COVID precautions.
Friends who wish may contribute to InMotion, a Parkinson’s Wellness Center at beinmotion.org in Joel’s name.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals, 26801 Miles Road, Cleveland OH 44128 (clevelandjewishfunerals.com).