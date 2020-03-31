Barry David Lieberman, 72, passed away March 24, 2020, in Phoenix.
Born May 6, 1947, in Cleveland to Edward and Sadie Lieberman, Barry graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and his Masters in Heath Administration degree from Ohio University.
Barry was a nursing home administrator for 30 years and was the previous owner of Swanky’s in Athens. A member of Beth El Congregation of Phoenix and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation until 2008, Barry was an instrument rated private pilot, and enjoyed visiting Israel and spending time with family and friends.
Barry enjoyed rock and roll music. Two of his favorite musicians were lifelong friends, Jimmy Fox and The James Gang, and his very first friend Richard Shack. He loved spending time with friends and family playing off one another’s humor. He enjoyed laughing and providing guidance to his children. He had a special bond with his granddaughter who he would share “great secrets.” He loved quiet time reading philosophical books. He was kind to all people and believed in the very best of every individual.
Barry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carolyn C. Lieberman; children, Shelley of Athens, Adam of Los Angeles, Lorissa of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Chris (Rachel) of Walnut Creek, Calif.; grandchildren, Sadie, Zachary and Jake; brother, Jack of Marin County, Calif.; and cousin, Marc Rosen. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Sadie Lieberman.
Graveside services were held March 26 at Beth El Cemetery in Phoenix.
Contributions in Barry’s memory can be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.