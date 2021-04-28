Robert “Bob” Linden, 94, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021, in Bluffton, S.C., where he had resided since 2013 with his wife, Margery.
Born in 1927 to parents, Goldie (nee Levine) and Louis Linsky, Bob was the youngest of three sons. He attended John Adams High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy at age 17 to serve in World War II.
Upon leaving the Navy, Bob began a career as a commercial artist and eventually started his own business, traveling the world for trade shows. He was active in Heights Temple for many years and starred in musicals produced by the temple.
After retiring, Bob enjoyed traveling and eventually made a permanent home in South Carolina, where he built a strong community of friends.
Bob will be remembered for his generosity, his love of family and friends, and his creativity. He could light up a room with his sense of humor and made a friend out of everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Margery; his children, Robin (Edward) Warren, Mitchell (Noreen) Linden, Abby (Daniel, deceased) Lauer; his step-children, Daniel (Alexandra) Grossberg and Staci (Bill) Russell; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marguerite (nee Mooney) Linden, his brothers Sanford Linsky and Howard Linden, and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held in Cleveland at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital.