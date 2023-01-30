Marla A. Lipman (nee Sherman), beloved wife of Martin Lipman, passed away Jan. 29, 2023.
Loving mother of Sora (Josh) Mendelson, Avramy (Yochevid) Lipman and Aharon (Sarah) Lipman. Devoted grandmother of 12. Dear sister of Marilyn Fais.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
Family will observe shiva at the residence at 4399 Baintree Road in University Heights.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Marla Lipman and click on join live stream.
