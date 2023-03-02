Gertrude “Gert” Ruth Liss, 96, of University Heights passed away on March 1, 2023.
Born Jan. 8, 1927, in Cleveland, Gert graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1945. She was a member of Temple Emanu El and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
She and her husband (along with many grandchildren, in later years) enjoyed extensive domestic and international travel, documenting their adventures with photographs, written articles and the collection of art and antique items along the way. She formed a particular affinity for Israel and pursued dual American and Israeli citizenship in the 1980s. A lover of storytelling, she wrote dozens of articles about the country and people of Israel for the Cleveland Jewish News and traveled to schools to expose school-aged kids to the country through “Hello Israel.”
Her spirit of entrepreneurship fueled the co-creation of Abetter Typsetter in the basement of her family home alongside her husband and youngest daughter. She was a devoted volunteer, dedicating much of her time to the Sar El Volunteer Army (in Israel) and the Discovery Shop thrift store benefiting the American Cancer Society. She was energized by speed walking and was once a regular member of the morning Beachwood Mall walking crew where she (and occasionally her grandchildren) would make fast laps before enjoying coffee, hot chocolate and a cheese danish at McDonald’s. Her baked macaroni cheese, microwave zucchini carrot casserole and homemade applesauce were hallmark foods - however most memorable is her famous pudding cake with sprinkles.
Gertrude is survived by her three of her four children Terry (Antoinette) Liss, Bonnie Liss and Nancy (Kevin) Petru, as well as nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents, Esther and Louis Aronoff; husband of 60 years, Irwin Liss; daughter, Cathy Liss; sister- and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Sandy Barcus; and brother- and sister-in-law, Leonard and Renee Aronoff. She regarded many of her friends as family, as well.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends who wish to view the service may visit this website at the time of the funeral to locate a link to the livestream (dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/cleveland-heights-oh/gertrude-liss-11179715).
Two charitable organizations have been designated as beneficiaries of contributions made in Gert’s memory: OutRun Ovarian Cancer (OROC) (oroc.org), a volunteer driving organization dedicated to raising ovarian cancer awareness and money for research and education, and Village in the Heights (villageintheheights.org), a membership-driven group that empowers senior members to live interdependently in their home and neighborhood.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.