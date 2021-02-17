Evelyn Lissauer, born Feb. 20, 1922, passed away Feb. 16, 2021.
Born in Cleveland to Libbie and Morris Gold. She attended Ohio University. She married James Lissauer on Aug. 31, 1943.
Everyone who knew her called her Evy. Evy worked with her husband who started the first credit card business - “We Charge It” in Cleveland. She then worked for over 20 years selling program advertising for the Cleveland Orchestra, Blossom Music Center, Play House and Playhouse Square. Evy was a founding member of Lake Forest Country Club where she played tournament golf for 35 years. She was also a member of Oakwood Country Club. Evy was a member of the Women’s Council of the Cleveland Museum of Art.
She lived in Shaker Heights for over 50 years before moving to Naples, Fla., to enjoy her remaining years.
Evy is survived by her sister, Marilyn Lowitt; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Many thanks to her cousins, Maxine and Harvey Brenner, who watched over her in her final years.
Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Feb. 18 at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples.
Contributions in memory of Evy can be made at the Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.