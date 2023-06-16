List, Martin

Martin Sion List, age 72, of Akron was born Nov. 26, 1950 and passed away on June 14, 2023.
Martin was a brilliant lawyer in Cleveland with much humility. Marty will be missed by family and friends for his kind and loving heart.
He had a Bachelor of Science from the Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relations (1972) and a Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School (1975). Martin began his career in New Jersey representing the Teamsters and Operating Engineers.
After moving to Ohio, he continued to dominate the field of labor relations representing corporate clients and municipalities as a partner with Duvin, Cahn and Barnard.
He practiced before the National Labor Relations Board and the state and federal courts in New Jersey and Ohio. Martin also spent many years as an adjunct professor at Cleveland State University. He finished his career as a Super Lawyer with Littler Mendelson.
Beloved husband of Bonnie List (nee Neumeyer) of Akron; devoted father of Allison List-Kheel (David Kheel) of Las Vegas, Vicki List (Evan Volkman) of Stamford, Conn., Gabby List (Andy Gans) of Chicago, and step-father of Lisa Anne Logan (Dave) of Akron, Jeff Jennings (Lisa) of Tarpon Springs, Fla. and John Jennings of Akron; loving grandfather of Alex and Ezra Kheel, Emmett Volkman, Yusef Filberg, Aleesha Pheasant (Spencer), Noah Jennings, Micah Jennings, Addison Jennings, Andrew Filberg, Frank Filberg and Alexia Jennings; great-grandfather of Oliver Pheasant; dear brother of Nina Newman (deceased); former husband of Nancy Fiordalisi of Solon; cherished son-in-law of Donald Neumeyer and Ruth (deceased) Neumeyer of Akron.
Funeral services for Martin will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, at 12 p.m. June 18.
To view this service at 12 p.m. June 18, visit bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Martin List, navigate to the services section and click join livestream.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following burial until 5 p.m. at the Fiordalisi residence, 31530 Birch Circle in Solon.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Tikvat Yisroel Congregation (tikvatcleveland.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the List family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.