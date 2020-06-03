Sally “Babe” Litvak, 93, longtime resident of Englewood, Ohio, and Cleveland passed June 1, 2020. Sally, known as “Babe” to family and friends, was a people person and a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, volunteered at Hillel BINGO, voting polls, B’nai B’rith and many other organizations.
She was preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Sidney; parents, Elizabeth and Max, and sisters, Bertha and Bernice and Sylvia. Survived by sons, Marc (Janet), Evan (Shirley) and Lance; two grandsons, Austin
(Marissa) and Ross (Evelina); great granddaughters, Delaney and Emmeline; and many nieces, and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Jewish Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Cleveland, 1 Pollock Circle, 2201 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH 44118; or charity of your choice.
Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.