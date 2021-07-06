Zhanna Livits, born on July 13, 1972, passed away July 1, 2021.
Zhanna is the beloved daughter of Larisa Livits and Yury Livits. Loving sister to Yaro (Natasha) Livits. Cherished aunt of Ari and Benji Livits.
Zhanna earned her bachelor’s degrees in art and sciences and occupational therapy from Cleveland State University. She worked as an occupational therapist in home healthcare. Her passion was jewelry making and drawing portraits. She was brimming with creative energy and known for her sense of fun and mischievous giggles. Zhanna connected easily with people and saw beauty where others didn’t.
She was adored by many and will be deeply missed.
Services were held July 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
Donations are suggested to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (adaa.com).