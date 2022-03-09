Dr. Lawrence A. “Larry” Lockman, born Nov. 4, 1937, died peacefully at his home in Minneapolis, March 3, 2022, at age 84.
He is preceded in death by parents, Rose Lockman (nee Printz) and Dr. Maurice Lockman. He is survived by sisters, Sheila (Jerry) Herschman and Linda Mushkatel; children, Polly Lockman, Mimi Lockman, Ray Lockman (Dani Kasprzak) and Kristian (Megan) Brogger; and grandchildren, Mabel Lockman-Ferguson, Bennett Brogger and Ari Kasprzak Lockman.
Dr. Lockman was recognized around the world for his work in the field of pediatric neurology, treating children with disabilities and diseases of the brain.
A native of University Heights, Larry graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1955, Brown University in 1959, and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in 1963. He moved to Minneapolis in 1963 where he received his training in both pediatrics and neurology from the University of Minnesota. He served in the Air Force Medical Corps from 1966 and 1967. For over 30 years, Larry served as professor and director of the Division of Pediatric Clinical Neuroscience at the U of M. Dr. Lockman authored, and co-authored, numerous academic medical research papers, including those published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Pediatric Neurology, a journal which publishes timely peer-reviewed clinical and research articles covering all aspects of the developing nervous system, and for which at one point he also served as editor.
Above all else, patients came first, and all were seen in the neurology clinic regardless of income or ability to pay. With compassion for his patients and their families, Larry treated children at the U of M clinic whose diseases were perplexing to other physicians worldwide. Larry enjoyed opera, classical music (especially Bach), was an accomplished pianist and played with several ensembles, as well as at home on his beloved Steinway grand piano. He was a devoted Vikings fan, an avid reader and curious about the world to the end. Until the last few years, Larry walked Lake Harriet daily and folks knew him as the animal cracker guy – doling out dog treats to four-legged friends, and animal crackers to their humans. He adored spending time with his friends in his Linden Hills neighborhood.
Most of all, Larry loved, in person or from afar, keeping up with his siblings, their spouses, children, and grandchildren – and especially his own children and their families – listening, asking questions and offering advice. He will be remembered for his keen intelligence, his wit, lively conversation and generosity of spirit.
Notice of service later.
If you wish to make a donation in memoriam, please direct it to the Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC, arcminnesota.org), the ACLU, or the ASPCA.