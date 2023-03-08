Lockshin, Sheila

Sheila Nathanson Lockshin of Rockville, Md., passed away unexpectedly Feb. 27, 2023, at the age of 81.
Beloved wife of Dr. Norman Lockshin; cherished mother of Steven (Allison) Lockshin, Arlyn (Maurice) Amsellem, Benjamin (Courtenay) Lockshin and Alexis (Harrison) Gyurko; loving grandmother of Ethan, Jeremy, Rachel, Michael, Cori, Noa, Evelyn, Grant, Will and Dean; devoted sister of Nancy (the late Bill) Hart, Joanie (Rick) Rivitz and Marilyn (Larry) Levy.
Sheila was born in Cleveland on Dec. 30, 1941, to Ethel and Fred Nathanson. The family matriarch and beloved third-grade teacher at Landon School for 20 years, Sheila touched the lives of so many. Her role as an educator did not stop once she retired. She was committed to passing on her legacy to each member of her family. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her 10 grandchildren. She appreciated the simple things in life – a good book, tasty recipe, tidy house, grammar rules and anything purple.
A chapel service was held March 2 at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, Md. Interment followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Library Montgomery County (folmc.org).