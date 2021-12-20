Bonnie S. Lockshine (nee Berkey), beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Lori Whalen, Bradley (Selene) Lockshine and Jeffrey Lockshine. Devoted grandmother of Shannon, Joshua, Isabella, Madelyn and Elliot. Dear sister of the late Joel Berkey.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends following services until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at the residence, 4731 Hillary Lane in Richmond Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Playhouse Square Foundation.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Bonnie Lockshine, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.