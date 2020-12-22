On Dec. 18, 2020, Lawrence Robert Loeb, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 76. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Julia Loeb. Together they raised two children: Alexander Loeb and Jessica Grate. Deeply important to him was his son-in-law, Alexander Grate and granddaughter, Liana Grate. He also leaves behind his beloved cousins, Loe Goldwasser and James Cowin.
He was born Nov. 20, 1944, to Elmer and Phyllis Loeb in Cleveland and is brother to the late Jay Loeb. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1963 and went on to (what was then) Case Western Reserve where he graduated in 1967. He received a law degree from The Ohio State University in 1972. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He had a long and successful career as an attorney and retired as a respected domestic relations magistrate for Cuyahoga County.
He had a love of travel and enjoyed vacationing around the world. He enjoyed reading, politics and history. His most precious moments were the ones he spent with his granddaughter where he could play for hours.
He will be missed more than these words can express.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial will be held at a later date.
The family asks for no visitations and requests donations to the Cleveland Food Bank.