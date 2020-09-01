Loretta Loeb (nee Kirschenbaum), 93, of Shaker Heights, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020.
She met her husband, Sheldon (deceased) at Camp Wise where they were both camp counselors as teenagers. She graduated from Flora Stone Mather College/Case Western Reserve University and was an elementary school teacher.
Her greatest joy was her family. Dearly beloved wife of Sheldon; loving father of Jamie (William) Irvine, Barbara Loeb, and Jim (Lisa) Loeb. Cherished grandmother of Jenny (Matt) Irvine, Ryan Irvine (fiancé, Lauren Keating), Ali (Chris) Stroble, Austin Goldfarb (fiancé, Danielle Mensen), Dr. Danny (Mariah) Loeb and Tommy (Chelsea) Loeb. Loving great-grandmother of Ethan, Avery, Sophia, Lucy, Winnie and Benny.
She had five brothers, all of whom and their wives predeceased her: Sonny (Deana), Morty (Maryon), Lable (Adeline), Gilby (Joan) and Doovy (Elise). Her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Louis Katz, also predeceased her.
Private family services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Menorah Park.