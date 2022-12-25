London, Clare

Clare M. London (nee Schnell), born June 23, 1927, passed away Dec. 25, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Edmond. Loving mother of Marleen (Dr. Jay) Goldstein and Helaine (David) Miller. Devoted grandmother of Sarah Rose (Eliezer) Tzion, Kerry (Danika) Goldstein, Adam (Deni) Miller, Dr. Aaron (Emily) Miller and Anna (Zach) Tutak. Great grandmother of Spencer, Sidney, Harper, Chloe, Elle, Raegan, Taylie, Ganel, Shalvah, Naharah and Avi. Dear sister of the late Burton Schnell.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Zion Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at the residence 2093 Aldersgate Dr. Lyndhurst, OH on Tuesday Dec. 27 2-4 p.m. & 6:30-9 p.m. Friends who wish may contribute to charity of choice. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.