Rebecca Long, 82, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, in Beachwood. Becky resided in both Cleveland and Tampa, Fla.
The daughter of Rabbi Armond Cohen and Anne Cohen, and sister to Samuel and Deborah, Becky graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and received her degree in psychology and art history from Brandeis University. Becky was an avid activist for Brandeis as an alumni representative as well as a supporter of Hadassah Jewish women’s organization. As a teacher, Becky inspired students — from first graders to teenaged English-language learners.
In 1961 she married the love of her life, the late Dr. Charles Long. Together and with their four children, they traveled around the world to Israel, China, Europe, Africa and more. She passed along her love for culture and adventure to her children. Besides travel, Becky enjoyed laughing at jokes, singing in harmony with her family, admiring nature, swimming, taking photos, and going to the theater, art museums and the symphony. She kept in close contact with her childhood friends, and was devoted to her family, always cheering on, supporting and uplifting her children and grandchildren.
Forever loved, she is survived by three daughters and a son: Arielle Kukafka, Ilana Long, Tamarah Long and Jonathan Long; and her grandchildren: Danya, Laurel, Joshua, Marina, Benji, Phoenix and Charlie; and by many cherished relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Bet Olam Cemetery.
For a virtual shiva information ,contact ilanalong@hotmail.com. Appointments for in-person shivas for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 or from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 can be made by texting Tamarah at 216-386-7432.
For a Zoom stream of this service, visit bkbmc.com, scroll through to the bottom of her obituary and click the button that says “join live stream.”