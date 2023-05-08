Marc Loveman, passed away May 8, 2023, with his daughters, Shari and Deb, by his side.
He is survived by his loving children, Shari (Michael) Goldberg, Deb (Scott) Peters, Courtney (Mark Gelband) Loveman and Cristie (Paul Buehner) Frey Loveman, and his wife, Sherrie Loveman.
Loving grandfather of Jackson and Noah Goldberg, Maverick (Tehila), Royce and Brock Peters, Colter and Sawyer Frey, Marley Loveman Brown, and Lila and Max Gelband; loving great-grandfather of Tori Peters; dearest, brother of Ralph (Arlene) Loveman and Jim (Susan) Loveman; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to so many. Longtime friend of his first wife, Francine Kravitz Loveman.
Services will be held 3:30 p.m. May 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends until 9 p.m. May 9; starting at 7 a.m. for shacharit, and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 10 and 11 with mincha/maariv at 8:20 p.m.; starting at 7 a.m. for shacharit and from noon to 3 p.m. May 12; starting at 8 a.m. for shacharit and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 14; and for shacharit at 7 a.m. May 15 at the residence of the Goldberg family, 28449 N. Woodland Road in Pepper Pike.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Pepper Pike Creative Living @ Ursuline Sisters, c/o Tracy Dickinson, 3244 Fox Hollow Drive, Pepper Pike, OH 44124, or Jewish Learning Connection.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.